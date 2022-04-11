Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Accolade by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

