Crowny (CRWNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $126,790.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Crowny has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $126,790.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.23 or 0.07375864 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.90 or 0.99779504 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

