Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.98 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

