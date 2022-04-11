Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

