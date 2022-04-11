Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Kiran Morzaria Purchases 160,000 Shares

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria acquired 160,000 shares of Cadence Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,770.49).
Shares of LON:KDNC opened at GBX 18.43 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.75 million and a PE ratio of 2.28. Cadence Minerals Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 121.79 and a current ratio of 121.79.
About Cadence Minerals (Get Rating)
See Also
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.