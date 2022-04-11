Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,654 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $200,681.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC opened at $20.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

