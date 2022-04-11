BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 16,476 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

