Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after buying an additional 711,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.