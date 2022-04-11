BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zynga were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.20 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

