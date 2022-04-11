BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FOX were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of FOX by 54.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 67.2% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of FOX by 41.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $2,784,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.76 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

