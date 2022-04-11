WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $15,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 71.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $3,529,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $1,952,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC opened at $118.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.29. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.17 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.