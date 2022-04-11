Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.01 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of FE opened at $47.47 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

