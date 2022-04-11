MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $281.06 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.43 and a 1 year high of $546.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

