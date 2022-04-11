Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,913 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.