BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,072 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $107.88 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

