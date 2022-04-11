Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,281 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $134.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.