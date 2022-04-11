Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $245,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 993.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,603 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,766 shares of company stock worth $3,118,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.36 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $122.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

