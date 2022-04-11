2,256 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SiTime by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SiTime by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SiTime by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SiTime by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $189.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.53. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,076,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

