Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of The RMR Group worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMR stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $930.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

