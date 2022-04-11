Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $231.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.