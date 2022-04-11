DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

DTE Energy stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,541,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,808,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

