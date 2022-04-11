The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 22nd

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.