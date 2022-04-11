PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 29th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE GHY opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

