AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.41 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

AbbVie has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $174.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average of $132.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,260.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.60.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

