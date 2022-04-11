AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.41 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
AbbVie has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $174.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average of $132.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.
In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,260.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.60.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
