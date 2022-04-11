Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $69.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

