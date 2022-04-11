Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

HBI opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 92.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 98.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.