Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 81.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 127,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,636,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS opened at $51.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

