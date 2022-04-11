AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,232 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $3,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 796.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 368,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,637.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

