Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,606 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

