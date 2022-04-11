Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL opened at $74.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.22. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.