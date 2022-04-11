Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,741 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 3,400.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

