1,205 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after buying an additional 107,359 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 79,355 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 338,406 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,884,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

