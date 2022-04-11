Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $76.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.08. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

