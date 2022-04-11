FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.