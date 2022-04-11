FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,339,000 after acquiring an additional 641,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $108.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

