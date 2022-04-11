Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) versus Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Assurant pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Assurant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Assurant and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $10.19 billion 1.05 $1.37 billion $22.93 8.12 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Assurant and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 6 0 3.00 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assurant currently has a consensus price target of $195.74, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Assurant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assurant is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Assurant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 13.47% 9.82% 1.43% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Assurant beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

