4,200 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $40.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

