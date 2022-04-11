Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 997 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.28 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

