Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.46. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

