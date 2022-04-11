Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,755 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $98.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

