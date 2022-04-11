Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.40 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of RWO opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.65. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

