Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after buying an additional 246,862 shares during the period.

VIS stock opened at $187.11 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $176.31 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.22.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

