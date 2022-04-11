Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 10,339 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.