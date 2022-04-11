Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Intersect ENT worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $941.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 149.54% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

