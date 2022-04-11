Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 9,991 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 119,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

