Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 354.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,684 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Steven Madden worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,226,000 after buying an additional 69,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,415,000 after buying an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,111,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,642,000 after buying an additional 93,661 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,593,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SHOO stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.