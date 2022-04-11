180,468 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 710,079 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 655,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS opened at $73.86 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

