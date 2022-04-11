D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $3,881,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $36.74 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

