Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $3.54 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70.

