Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,123 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

